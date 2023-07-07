The Phoenix Mercury (3-13) will look to Brittney Griner (sixth in WNBA, 19.8 points per game) to help defeat Napheesa Collier (fourth in league, 22) and the Minnesota Lynx (7-9) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Target Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ION

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Lynx or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mercury vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 85 Mercury 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-5)

Minnesota (-5) Computer Predicted Total: 165.9

Mercury vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Phoenix is 4-11-0 this year.

Out of Phoenix's 15 games so far this year, eight have gone over the total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mercury Performance Insights

In 2023, the Mercury are worst in the league on offense (77.8 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (86.6 points allowed).

Phoenix is the worst team in the WNBA in rebounds per game (29.1) and sixth in rebounds conceded (34.6).

In 2023, the Mercury are worst in the league in turnovers committed (16.1 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.6).

In 2023 the Mercury are eighth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.6 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (31.3%).

The Mercury are ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.9 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage defensively (34.6%).

Phoenix takes 66.1% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 76.6% of Phoenix's buckets are 2-pointers, and 23.4% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.