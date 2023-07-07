Mercury vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 7
A pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- Napheesa Collier (third, 22.6 points per game) and Brittney Griner (fifth, 19.8) -- square off when the Minnesota Lynx (8-9) host the Phoenix Mercury (3-13) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ION.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Lynx matchup in this article.
Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Mercury vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-4.5)
|163
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-4.5)
|162.5
|-200
|+165
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-4.5)
|163.5
|-200
|+150
|Tipico
|Lynx (-3.5)
|164.5
|-160
|+125
Mercury vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Lynx have put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mercury have compiled a 4-11-0 record against the spread this year.
- Minnesota has covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Phoenix has covered the spread once when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
- In the Lynx's 17 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
- A total of eight Mercury games this season have gone over the point total.
