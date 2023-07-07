Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on July 7 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks while batting .263.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 65th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 68.4% of his 76 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.7% of those games.

In 13 games this season, he has homered (17.1%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).

Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 40.8% of his games this season (31 of 76), with two or more RBI 12 times (15.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 35.5% of his games this season (27 of 76), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .263 AVG .262 .317 OBP .309 .526 SLG .440 22 XBH 13 8 HR 6 28 RBI 22 34/11 K/BB 23/8 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings