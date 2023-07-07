Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:36 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on July 7 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks while batting .263.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 65th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 68.4% of his 76 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.7% of those games.
- In 13 games this season, he has homered (17.1%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 40.8% of his games this season (31 of 76), with two or more RBI 12 times (15.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 35.5% of his games this season (27 of 76), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.263
|AVG
|.262
|.317
|OBP
|.309
|.526
|SLG
|.440
|22
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|22
|34/11
|K/BB
|23/8
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.60 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 43-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 50th, 1.383 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
