Kyle Lewis Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Lewis -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on July 7 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kyle Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .138.
- Lewis has gotten a hit in four of 10 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Lewis has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in one of 10 games.
Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|.111
|AVG
|.150
|.111
|OBP
|.227
|.111
|SLG
|.350
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|3/0
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- The Pirates are sending Hill (7-8) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.60 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 43-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 50th, 1.383 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
