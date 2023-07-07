Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (batting .257 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, five walks and six RBI), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.498) thanks to 32 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Marte has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (18.8%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Marte has driven home a run in 29 games this season (36.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 44 times this season (55.0%), including 14 games with multiple runs (17.5%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.283
|AVG
|.287
|.360
|OBP
|.367
|.487
|SLG
|.510
|17
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|25
|28/17
|K/BB
|29/18
|3
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 90 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Hill (7-8 with a 4.60 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.60), 52nd in WHIP (1.383), and 35th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
