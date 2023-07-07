The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (batting .257 in his past 10 games, with three home runs, five walks and six RBI), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.498) thanks to 32 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

Marte has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (18.8%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

Marte has driven home a run in 29 games this season (36.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 44 times this season (55.0%), including 14 games with multiple runs (17.5%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .283 AVG .287 .360 OBP .367 .487 SLG .510 17 XBH 15 6 HR 9 19 RBI 25 28/17 K/BB 29/18 3 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings