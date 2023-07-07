Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates will hit the field on Friday at Chase Field against Zac Gallen, who is projected to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 12th in MLB action with 102 total home runs.

Arizona is sixth in baseball with a .429 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank eighth in the majors with a .259 batting average.

Arizona scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (437 total, five per game).

The Diamondbacks rank ninth in MLB with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest mark in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.

Arizona's 4.44 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.335).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Gallen (10-3 with a 3.15 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Gallen enters this outing with 10 quality starts under his belt this year.

Gallen will try to prolong a nine-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per outing).

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Angels W 3-1 Away Ryne Nelson Tyler Anderson 7/2/2023 Angels L 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Reid Detmers 7/4/2023 Mets L 8-5 Home Zach Davies Max Scherzer 7/5/2023 Mets L 2-1 Home Tommy Henry Kodai Senga 7/6/2023 Mets L 9-0 Home Ryne Nelson Carlos Carrasco 7/7/2023 Pirates - Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 7/8/2023 Pirates - Home Zac Gallen Mitch Keller 7/9/2023 Pirates - Home Zach Davies Luis Ortiz 7/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away - - 7/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away - - 7/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away - -

