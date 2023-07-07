Corbin Carroll -- .229 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on July 7 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.368) and total hits (87) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is fifth in the league in slugging.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 57 of 81 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has homered in 21.0% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has an RBI in 30 of 81 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 53.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (19.8%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 36 .276 AVG .313 .348 OBP .392 .534 SLG .597 20 XBH 21 10 HR 8 25 RBI 21 37/14 K/BB 29/16 8 SB 16

Pirates Pitching Rankings