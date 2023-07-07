Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going -for- in his last game, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is hitting .175 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In five of 13 games this season (38.5%), Kelly has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In four games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.042
|AVG
|.375
|.080
|OBP
|.389
|.042
|SLG
|.625
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|8/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.40 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will send Hill (7-8) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.60 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 43-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 50th, 1.383 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
