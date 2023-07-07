Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Mets.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .220 with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 24 of 50 games this season (48.0%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (16.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.0% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this year (22.0%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 18 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.247
|AVG
|.193
|.287
|OBP
|.239
|.395
|SLG
|.313
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|18/4
|K/BB
|20/5
|2
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Hill (7-8) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 50th, 1.383 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 35th.
