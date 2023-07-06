Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:33 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Thursday, Nick Ahmed (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed has seven doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .219.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (22 of 44), Ahmed has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (11.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In 44 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- In nine games this season (20.5%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.8%) he had two or more.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.317
|AVG
|.132
|.388
|OBP
|.145
|.433
|SLG
|.221
|5
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|10/7
|K/BB
|23/1
|3
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 115 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Mets will send Carrasco (2-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.94, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.