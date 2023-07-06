On Thursday, Nick Ahmed (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed has seven doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .219.

In 50.0% of his games this season (22 of 44), Ahmed has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (11.4%) he recorded more than one.

In 44 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

In nine games this season (20.5%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.8%) he had two or more.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .317 AVG .132 .388 OBP .145 .433 SLG .221 5 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 6 10/7 K/BB 23/1 3 SB 1

