Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:32 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Thursday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .266 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- In 69.3% of his 75 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 13 games this year (17.3%), homering in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Gurriel has driven home a run in 31 games this season (41.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored a run in 27 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.268
|AVG
|.262
|.323
|OBP
|.309
|.537
|SLG
|.440
|22
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|22
|32/11
|K/BB
|23/8
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco (2-3 with a 5.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.94, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.
