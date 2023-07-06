Ketel Marte -- batting .250 with three home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on July 6 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .864, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Marte has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.0%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

Marte has driven in a run in 29 games this season (36.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44 games this season (55.7%), including 14 multi-run games (17.7%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .282 AVG .287 .361 OBP .367 .490 SLG .510 17 XBH 15 6 HR 9 19 RBI 25 28/17 K/BB 29/18 3 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings