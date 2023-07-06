Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Ketel Marte -- batting .250 with three home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on July 6 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Mets Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Mets
|Diamondbacks vs Mets Odds
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .864, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Marte has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- In 15 games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.0%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Marte has driven in a run in 29 games this season (36.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this season (55.7%), including 14 multi-run games (17.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.282
|AVG
|.287
|.361
|OBP
|.367
|.490
|SLG
|.510
|17
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|25
|28/17
|K/BB
|29/18
|3
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.94, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .271 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.