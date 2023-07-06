Jake McCarthy -- batting .367 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on July 6 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy is hitting .254 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 15 walks.

McCarthy will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .308 in his last games.

McCarthy has picked up a hit in 32 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

In 54 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

McCarthy has driven in a run in 10 games this season (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 21 of 54 games (38.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 23 .278 AVG .217 .310 OBP .337 .444 SLG .246 10 XBH 1 2 HR 0 5 RBI 6 26/5 K/BB 13/10 12 SB 6

