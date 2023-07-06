Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:36 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Jake McCarthy -- batting .367 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on July 6 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .254 with four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 15 walks.
- McCarthy will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .308 in his last games.
- McCarthy has picked up a hit in 32 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In 54 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in 10 games this season (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 21 of 54 games (38.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|.278
|AVG
|.217
|.310
|OBP
|.337
|.444
|SLG
|.246
|10
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|26/5
|K/BB
|13/10
|12
|SB
|6
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty went five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 36-year-old has a 5.94 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
