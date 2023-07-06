Gabriel Moreno is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Chase Field Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 1, when he went 3-for-4 against the Angels.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .271.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 36 of 62 games this year (58.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.8%).

In 62 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (32.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (6.5%).

In 15 of 62 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 27 .306 AVG .232 .333 OBP .279 .352 SLG .347 5 XBH 7 0 HR 2 12 RBI 14 23/6 K/BB 25/6 3 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings