Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:32 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Thursday, Evan Longoria (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .244.
- Longoria has recorded a hit in 23 of 45 games this year (51.1%), including eight multi-hit games (17.8%).
- He has gone deep in 24.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 45), and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Longoria has driven in a run in 16 games this season (35.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.7%.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.279
|AVG
|.209
|.320
|OBP
|.303
|.632
|SLG
|.448
|10
|XBH
|8
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|24/5
|K/BB
|23/9
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- Carrasco (2-3) takes the mound for the Mets in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.94 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.94, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
