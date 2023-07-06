On Thursday, Evan Longoria (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 118 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .244.

Longoria has recorded a hit in 23 of 45 games this year (51.1%), including eight multi-hit games (17.8%).

He has gone deep in 24.4% of his games in 2023 (11 of 45), and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

Longoria has driven in a run in 16 games this season (35.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.7%.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .279 AVG .209 .320 OBP .303 .632 SLG .448 10 XBH 8 7 HR 4 13 RBI 9 24/5 K/BB 23/9 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings