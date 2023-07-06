On Thursday, Emmanuel Rivera (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

  • Rivera is batting .309 with 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks.
  • In 28 of 44 games this year (63.6%) Rivera has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (34.1%).
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • Rivera has had an RBI in 15 games this season (34.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 20 times this year (45.5%), including five games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 22
.284 AVG .333
.280 OBP .384
.365 SLG .423
4 XBH 7
1 HR 0
6 RBI 14
13/0 K/BB 17/7
0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Carrasco (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.94 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 36-year-old has put together a 5.94 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to his opponents.
