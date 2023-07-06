The New York Mets (40-46) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-37) on Thursday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Ryne Nelson (5-4) for the Diamondbacks and Carlos Carrasco (2-3) for the Mets.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (5-4, 4.67 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (2-3, 5.94 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

The Diamondbacks' Nelson (5-4) will make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 7 1/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 4.67 ERA this season with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 17 games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Nelson has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Carrasco

Carrasco (2-3 with a 5.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season.

His last appearance was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 36-year-old has a 5.94 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing batters.

Carrasco has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Carrasco has put together six starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.

