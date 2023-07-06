When the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-37) and New York Mets (40-46) face off at Chase Field on Thursday, July 6, Ryne Nelson will get the ball for the Diamondbacks, while the Mets will send Carlos Carrasco to the hill. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Mets have +110 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 10 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (5-4, 4.67 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (2-3, 5.94 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Mets game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (-135) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ketel Marte hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 38 times and won 26, or 68.4%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 18-6 (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have a 1-2 record over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Mets have won in eight, or 29.6%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Mets have come away with a win one times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mets have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+105) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+220) Corbin Carroll 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+130) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +240 - 2nd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.