Diamondbacks vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 6
Thursday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-37) and the New York Mets (40-46) at Chase Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on July 6.
The probable pitchers are Ryne Nelson (5-4) for the Diamondbacks and Carlos Carrasco (2-3) for the Mets.
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 26, or 68.4%, of those games.
- Arizona is 18-6 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Arizona has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 437.
- The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.39).
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 30
|@ Angels
|W 6-2
|Tommy Henry vs Griffin Canning
|July 1
|@ Angels
|W 3-1
|Ryne Nelson vs Tyler Anderson
|July 2
|@ Angels
|L 5-2
|Zac Gallen vs Reid Detmers
|July 4
|Mets
|L 8-5
|Zach Davies vs Max Scherzer
|July 5
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Tommy Henry vs Kodai Senga
|July 6
|Mets
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 7
|Pirates
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Rich Hill
|July 8
|Pirates
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Mitch Keller
|July 9
|Pirates
|-
|Zach Davies vs Luis Ortiz
|July 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.