Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:36 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 107 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on July 6 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.566) and total hits (87) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is fifth in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 57 of 80 games this year (71.3%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (28.8%).
- Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 17 of them (21.3%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 43 of 80 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|36
|.280
|AVG
|.313
|.352
|OBP
|.392
|.540
|SLG
|.597
|20
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|21
|37/14
|K/BB
|29/16
|8
|SB
|16
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (115 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets will send Carrasco (2-3) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.94, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.
