Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:32 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Thursday, Christian Walker (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Mets.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .270 with 25 doubles, 18 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Walker has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (20.5%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 36 games this season (43.4%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (15.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 50.6% of his games this season (42 of 83), with two or more runs three times (3.6%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.277
|AVG
|.263
|.358
|OBP
|.316
|.574
|SLG
|.469
|24
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|29
|32/19
|K/BB
|31/13
|2
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 115 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.94, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .271 against him.
