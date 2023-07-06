On Thursday, Christian Walker (.615 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Mets.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .270 with 25 doubles, 18 home runs and 32 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Walker has reached base via a hit in 53 games this year (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (20.5%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his plate appearances.

In 36 games this season (43.4%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (15.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 50.6% of his games this season (42 of 83), with two or more runs three times (3.6%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .277 AVG .263 .358 OBP .316 .574 SLG .469 24 XBH 19 11 HR 7 28 RBI 29 32/19 K/BB 31/13 2 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings