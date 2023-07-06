Carson Kelly -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on July 6 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Carson Kelly At The Plate

Kelly has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .175.

Kelly has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this year (41.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Kelly has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .042 AVG .375 .080 OBP .389 .042 SLG .625 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 3 8/1 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0

