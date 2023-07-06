Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:36 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Thursday, Alek Thomas (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while batting .217.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 49), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 11 games this year (22.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 18 of 49 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.244
|AVG
|.193
|.286
|OBP
|.239
|.385
|SLG
|.313
|7
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|18/4
|K/BB
|20/5
|2
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 115 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Carrasco (2-3 with a 5.94 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.94, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
