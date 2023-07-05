On Wednesday, Nick Ahmed (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

  • Ahmed is hitting .222 with seven doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Ahmed has gotten a hit in 22 of 43 games this year (51.2%), including five multi-hit games (11.6%).
  • In 43 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
  • In nine games this year (20.9%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.0%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this season (25.6%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 22
.328 AVG .132
.400 OBP .145
.448 SLG .221
5 XBH 4
1 HR 1
6 RBI 6
9/7 K/BB 23/1
3 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • The Mets will send Senga (6-5) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Wednesday, June 28 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
