On Wednesday, Nick Ahmed (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is hitting .222 with seven doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Ahmed has gotten a hit in 22 of 43 games this year (51.2%), including five multi-hit games (11.6%).

In 43 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

In nine games this year (20.9%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.0%) he had more than one.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (25.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .328 AVG .132 .400 OBP .145 .448 SLG .221 5 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 6 9/7 K/BB 23/1 3 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings