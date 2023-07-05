Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (3-12) play Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (11-4) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Barclays Center, at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, YES, and AZFamily.

The game has no set line.

Mercury vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

Mercury vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 85 Mercury 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-6.1)

New York (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 163.9

Mercury vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix is 3-11-0 against the spread this year.

There have been seven Phoenix games (out of 14) that went over the total this year.

Mercury Performance Insights

In 2023, the Mercury are worst in the league on offense (76.6 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (85.8 points allowed).

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in rebounds (29.4 per game) and seventh in rebounds conceded (34.9).

In terms of turnovers, the Mercury are worst in the WNBA in committing them (16.2 per game). And they are ranked ninth in forcing them (12.5 per game).

In 2023 the Mercury are ninth in the league in 3-point makes (6.4 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (30.4%).

The Mercury are ninth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.7 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage defensively (33.9%).

Phoenix attempts 65.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 76.9% of Phoenix's buckets are 2-pointers, and 23.1% are 3-pointers.

