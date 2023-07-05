On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, two of the league's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (third, 22.0 points per game) and Brittney Griner (sixth, 19.8) -- take the court when the New York Liberty (11-4) host the Phoenix Mercury (3-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, YES, and AZFamily.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Mercury vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Twitter, YES, and AZFamily

Twitter, YES, and AZFamily Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Mercury vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty are 7-7-0 ATS this season.

The Mercury have put together a 3-11-0 ATS record so far this season.

New York has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Phoenix has not covered the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

So far this season, eight out of the Liberty's 14 games have hit the over.

Mercury games have gone over the point total seven out of 14 times this season.

