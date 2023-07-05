Mercury vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 5
On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, two of the league's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (third, 22.0 points per game) and Brittney Griner (sixth, 19.8) -- take the court when the New York Liberty (11-4) host the Phoenix Mercury (3-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Twitter, YES, and AZFamily.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Liberty matchup in this article.
Mercury vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Twitter, YES, and AZFamily
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Mercury vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-15)
|164.5
|-2100
|+1100
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-14.5)
|164.5
|-2000
|+950
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-15.5)
|164.5
|-1399
|+750
|Tipico
|Liberty (-14.5)
|164.5
|-1500
|+725
Mercury vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty are 7-7-0 ATS this season.
- The Mercury have put together a 3-11-0 ATS record so far this season.
- New York has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- Phoenix has not covered the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- So far this season, eight out of the Liberty's 14 games have hit the over.
- Mercury games have gone over the point total seven out of 14 times this season.
