Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Ketel Marte (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .502, fueled by 32 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 59 of 78 games this season (75.6%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (28.2%).
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (19.2%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.2% of his games this year, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (56.4%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.284
|AVG
|.287
|.363
|OBP
|.367
|.493
|SLG
|.510
|17
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|25
|28/17
|K/BB
|29/18
|3
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga (6-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.53 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.53 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
