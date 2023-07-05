On Wednesday, Ketel Marte (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .502, fueled by 32 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

Marte has gotten a hit in 59 of 78 games this season (75.6%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (28.2%).

Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (19.2%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.2% of his games this year, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44 games this year (56.4%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .284 AVG .287 .363 OBP .367 .493 SLG .510 17 XBH 15 6 HR 9 19 RBI 25 28/17 K/BB 29/18 3 SB 3

