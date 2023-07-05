On Wednesday, Geraldo Perdomo (batting .212 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 35 walks while hitting .278.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 39 of 69 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has driven in a run in 22 games this year (31.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 44.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .222 AVG .347 .326 OBP .456 .350 SLG .516 10 XBH 10 2 HR 3 14 RBI 19 26/18 K/BB 18/17 4 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings