The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria and his .690 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mets.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is hitting .250 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Longoria has had a hit in 23 of 44 games this season (52.3%), including multiple hits eight times (18.2%).

Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (25.0%), and in 7.4% of his trips to the plate.

Longoria has had an RBI in 16 games this year (36.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this year (45.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .292 AVG .209 .333 OBP .303 .662 SLG .448 10 XBH 8 7 HR 4 13 RBI 9 22/5 K/BB 23/9 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings