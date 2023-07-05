Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Mets on July 5, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Pete Alonso and others on the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets prior to their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Tommy Henry Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Henry Stats
- Tommy Henry (5-1) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 13th start of the season.
- He has five quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Henry has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
Henry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|Jun. 30
|5.2
|4
|1
|1
|8
|2
|at Nationals
|Jun. 22
|6.2
|7
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 17
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 12
|4.2
|9
|5
|5
|6
|1
|at Nationals
|Jun. 6
|4.1
|5
|5
|5
|2
|3
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI (86 total hits). He has swiped 24 bases.
- He has a .296/.372/.570 slash line on the year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 2
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 29
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 87 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashing .285/.365/.502 so far this year.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has seven doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 31 walks and 58 RBI (62 total hits). He has swiped three bases.
- He's slashed .217/.311/.510 on the year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 1
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 71 hits with 20 doubles, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .224/.310/.448 so far this year.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 4
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
