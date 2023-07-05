You can see player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Pete Alonso and others on the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets prior to their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Tommy Henry Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Henry Stats

Tommy Henry (5-1) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 13th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Henry has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Henry Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jun. 30 5.2 4 1 1 8 2 at Nationals Jun. 22 6.2 7 1 1 5 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 17 6.0 7 2 2 3 2 vs. Phillies Jun. 12 4.2 9 5 5 6 1 at Nationals Jun. 6 4.1 5 5 5 2 3

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 30 walks and 46 RBI (86 total hits). He has swiped 24 bases.

He has a .296/.372/.570 slash line on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Angels Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rays Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 87 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .285/.365/.502 so far this year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has seven doubles, a triple, 25 home runs, 31 walks and 58 RBI (62 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashed .217/.311/.510 on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 2 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Giants Jul. 1 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 71 hits with 20 doubles, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .224/.310/.448 so far this year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 4 1-for-3 2 0 1 2 2 vs. Giants Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Giants Jun. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

