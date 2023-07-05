Wednesday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-36) against the New York Mets (39-46) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (5-1) to the mound, while Kodai Senga (6-5) will answer the bell for the Mets.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 26 (68.4%) of those contests.

Arizona has entered 38 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 26-12 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored 436 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule