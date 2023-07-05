Diamondbacks vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 5
Wednesday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-36) against the New York Mets (39-46) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 5.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (5-1) to the mound, while Kodai Senga (6-5) will answer the bell for the Mets.
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 26 (68.4%) of those contests.
- Arizona has entered 38 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 26-12 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona has scored 436 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 29
|Rays
|L 6-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Zack Littell
|June 30
|@ Angels
|W 6-2
|Tommy Henry vs Griffin Canning
|July 1
|@ Angels
|W 3-1
|Ryne Nelson vs Tyler Anderson
|July 2
|@ Angels
|L 5-2
|Zac Gallen vs Reid Detmers
|July 4
|Mets
|L 8-5
|Zach Davies vs Max Scherzer
|July 5
|Mets
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Kodai Senga
|July 6
|Mets
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 7
|Pirates
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Rich Hill
|July 8
|Pirates
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Mitch Keller
|July 9
|Pirates
|-
|Zach Davies vs Luis Ortiz
|July 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
