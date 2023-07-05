On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Mets.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.372) and total hits (86) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 13th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Carroll has had a hit in 56 of 79 games this season (70.9%), including multiple hits 23 times (29.1%).

He has hit a home run in 21.5% of his games in 2023 (17 of 79), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 38.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 54.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 20.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 36 .280 AVG .313 .354 OBP .392 .548 SLG .597 20 XBH 21 10 HR 8 25 RBI 21 35/14 K/BB 29/16 8 SB 16

Mets Pitching Rankings