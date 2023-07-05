Carson Kelly -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Carson Kelly At The Plate

  • Kelly is batting .189 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • In five of 11 games this season (45.5%), Kelly has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In four games this year, Kelly has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
.048 AVG .375
.091 OBP .389
.048 SLG .625
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 3
6/1 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, June 28, the right-hander threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .209 batting average against him.
