At the moment the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

The Cardinals and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

Arizona averaged 323.5 yards per game offensively last year (22nd in NFL), and it allowed 348.9 yards per game (21st) on the other side of the ball.

The Cardinals won only one game at home last year, but three on the road.

Arizona won only one game as favorites (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray passed for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), completing 66.4% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games last year.

Murray also rushed for 418 yards and three TDs.

On the ground, James Conner scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 782 yards (60.2 per game).

Conner also had 46 catches for 300 yards and one TD.

In 12 games a season ago, Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Isaiah Simmons compiled 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +5000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +5000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6600 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

