Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Alek Thomas (.270 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .222 with eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 47.9% of his 48 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.7% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 11 games this season (22.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (37.5%), including four games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.253
|AVG
|.193
|.296
|OBP
|.239
|.400
|SLG
|.313
|7
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|18/4
|K/BB
|20/5
|2
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga (6-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.53 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.53, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .209 batting average against him.
