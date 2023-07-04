Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .436 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks while batting .270.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 51 of 73 games this year (69.9%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (24.7%).

He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 30 games this season (41.1%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 35.6% of his games this year (26 of 73), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .277 AVG .262 .333 OBP .309 .539 SLG .440 21 XBH 13 7 HR 6 27 RBI 22 28/11 K/BB 23/8 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings