On Tuesday, Ketel Marte (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.502) thanks to 32 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

In 75.6% of his games this year (59 of 78), Marte has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (28.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 29 games this year (37.2%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (15.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 56.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.9%.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .284 AVG .287 .363 OBP .367 .493 SLG .510 17 XBH 15 6 HR 9 19 RBI 25 28/17 K/BB 29/18 3 SB 3

