Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Ketel Marte (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.502) thanks to 32 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- In 75.6% of his games this year (59 of 78), Marte has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (28.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29 games this year (37.2%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (15.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 56.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.9%.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.284
|AVG
|.287
|.363
|OBP
|.367
|.493
|SLG
|.510
|17
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|25
|28/17
|K/BB
|29/18
|3
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 3.53 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .209 to his opponents.
