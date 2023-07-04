Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .284 with 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 34 walks.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 68 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.5% of them.
- He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2% of his plate appearances.
- In 32.4% of his games this year, Perdomo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 of 68 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.230
|AVG
|.347
|.331
|OBP
|.456
|.363
|SLG
|.516
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|19
|25/17
|K/BB
|18/17
|4
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Mets will send Senga (6-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.53, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .209 against him.
