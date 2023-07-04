Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .271.
- Moreno has recorded a hit in 36 of 62 games this season (58.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.8%).
- In 62 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Moreno has had an RBI in 20 games this season (32.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 15 of 62 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|.306
|AVG
|.232
|.333
|OBP
|.279
|.352
|SLG
|.347
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|14
|23/6
|K/BB
|25/6
|3
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Mets are sending Senga (6-5) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.53, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
