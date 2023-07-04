Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has 10 doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .271.

Moreno has recorded a hit in 36 of 62 games this season (58.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (25.8%).

In 62 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Moreno has had an RBI in 20 games this season (32.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 15 of 62 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 27 .306 AVG .232 .333 OBP .279 .352 SLG .347 5 XBH 7 0 HR 2 12 RBI 14 23/6 K/BB 25/6 3 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings