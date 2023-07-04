Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Chase Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is hitting .250 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks.
- Longoria has picked up a hit in 23 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (25.6%), homering in 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.2% of his games this season, Longoria has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (46.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.292
|AVG
|.209
|.324
|OBP
|.303
|.662
|SLG
|.448
|10
|XBH
|8
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|22/4
|K/BB
|23/9
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.53, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
