The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Chase Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Stadium: Chase Field

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is hitting .250 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 13 walks.

Longoria has picked up a hit in 23 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (25.6%), homering in 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.2% of his games this season, Longoria has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this season (46.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .292 AVG .209 .324 OBP .303 .662 SLG .448 10 XBH 8 7 HR 4 13 RBI 9 22/4 K/BB 23/9 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings