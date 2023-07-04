The New York Mets visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Pete Alonso, Corbin Carroll and others in this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 29 walks and 44 RBI (84 total hits). He's also swiped 24 bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.368/.561 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Rays Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 at Giants Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 35 walks and 44 RBI (87 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .285/.365/.502 slash line so far this year.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 1 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has put up 62 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .221/.316/.520 so far this season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 2 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Giants Jul. 1 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 70 hits with 19 doubles, 17 home runs, 34 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .223/.306/.446 on the season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Giants Jun. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

