Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Mets on July 4, 2023
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The New York Mets visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Pete Alonso, Corbin Carroll and others in this contest.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 20 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 29 walks and 44 RBI (84 total hits). He's also swiped 24 bases.
- He has a slash line of .293/.368/.561 on the year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jul. 2
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 29
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Giants
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 35 walks and 44 RBI (87 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .285/.365/.502 slash line so far this year.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has put up 62 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashing .221/.316/.520 so far this season.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 1
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 70 hits with 19 doubles, 17 home runs, 34 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .223/.306/.446 on the season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor or other Mets players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.