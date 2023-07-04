Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (38-46) will visit Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-35) at Chase Field on Tuesday, July 4, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mets as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +100 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga - NYM (6-5, 3.53 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (1-4, 6.54 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 28 (51.9%) of those contests.

The Mets have gone 28-25 (winning 52.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 23, or 53.5%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 16 of 36 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+115) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+145) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +275 - 2nd

