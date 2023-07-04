Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Tuesday at Chase Field against Kodai Senga, who is the named starter for the New York Mets. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 98 home runs.

Fueled by 282 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored 431 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.322 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (1-4) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has earned a quality start two times in nine starts this season.

Davies has four starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Rays L 3-2 Home Zach Davies Zach Eflin 6/29/2023 Rays L 6-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Zack Littell 6/30/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Tommy Henry Griffin Canning 7/1/2023 Angels W 3-1 Away Ryne Nelson Tyler Anderson 7/2/2023 Angels L 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Reid Detmers 7/4/2023 Mets - Home Zach Davies Kodai Senga 7/5/2023 Mets - Home Tommy Henry Max Scherzer 7/6/2023 Mets - Home Ryne Nelson Carlos Carrasco 7/7/2023 Pirates - Home Ryne Nelson Rich Hill 7/8/2023 Pirates - Home Zac Gallen Mitch Keller 7/9/2023 Pirates - Home Zach Davies Luis Ortiz

