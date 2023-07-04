Diamondbacks vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 4
Tuesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-35) and the New York Mets (38-46) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on July 4.
The Mets will call on Kodai Senga (6-5) versus the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies (1-4).
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Mets 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks have come away with 23 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Arizona has been victorious 19 times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Arizona scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (431 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 28
|Rays
|L 3-2
|Zach Davies vs Zach Eflin
|June 29
|Rays
|L 6-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Zack Littell
|June 30
|@ Angels
|W 6-2
|Tommy Henry vs Griffin Canning
|July 1
|@ Angels
|W 3-1
|Ryne Nelson vs Tyler Anderson
|July 2
|@ Angels
|L 5-2
|Zac Gallen vs Reid Detmers
|July 4
|Mets
|-
|Zach Davies vs Kodai Senga
|July 5
|Mets
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Max Scherzer
|July 6
|Mets
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 7
|Pirates
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Rich Hill
|July 8
|Pirates
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Mitch Keller
|July 9
|Pirates
|-
|Zach Davies vs Luis Ortiz
