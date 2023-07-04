Corbin Carroll -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 157 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 84 hits and an OBP of .368 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Carroll has gotten at least one hit in 70.5% of his games this year (55 of 78), with more than one hit 22 times (28.2%).

He has gone deep in 20.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has driven home a run in 29 games this season (37.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 42 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 36 .275 AVG .313 .347 OBP .392 .529 SLG .597 19 XBH 21 9 HR 8 23 RBI 21 35/13 K/BB 29/16 8 SB 16

