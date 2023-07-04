Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corbin Carroll -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 157 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with 84 hits and an OBP of .368 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 16th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten at least one hit in 70.5% of his games this year (55 of 78), with more than one hit 22 times (28.2%).
- He has gone deep in 20.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has driven home a run in 29 games this season (37.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 42 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|36
|.275
|AVG
|.313
|.347
|OBP
|.392
|.529
|SLG
|.597
|19
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|21
|35/13
|K/BB
|29/16
|8
|SB
|16
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Mets are sending Senga (6-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 3.53 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .209 to opposing hitters.
