The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Chase Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .269 with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 56th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Walker has had a hit in 51 of 81 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 25 times (30.9%).

In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (18.5%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 42.0% of his games this season, Walker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 40 of 81 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .277 AVG .263 .353 OBP .316 .547 SLG .469 22 XBH 19 9 HR 7 25 RBI 29 28/17 K/BB 31/13 1 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings