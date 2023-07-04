Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Mets - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Chase Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .218 with eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks.
- In 46.8% of his games this season (22 of 47), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 47), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this season (23.4%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 17 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.247
|AVG
|.193
|.291
|OBP
|.239
|.397
|SLG
|.313
|7
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|17/4
|K/BB
|20/5
|1
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets are sending Senga (6-5) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.53, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .209 batting average against him.
