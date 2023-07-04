The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Chase Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .218 with eight doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks.

In 46.8% of his games this season (22 of 47), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 47), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this season (23.4%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 17 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .247 AVG .193 .291 OBP .239 .397 SLG .313 7 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 17/4 K/BB 20/5 1 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings