Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed and his .382 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is hitting .223 with seven doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Ahmed has had a hit in 21 of 41 games this year (51.2%), including multiple hits five times (12.2%).
- In 41 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
- Ahmed has driven in a run in nine games this season (22.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.3%).
- In 10 of 41 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|.327
|AVG
|.136
|.393
|OBP
|.149
|.455
|SLG
|.227
|5
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|8/6
|K/BB
|21/1
|3
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 3.77 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
