The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed and his .382 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Read More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is hitting .223 with seven doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Ahmed has had a hit in 21 of 41 games this year (51.2%), including multiple hits five times (12.2%).

In 41 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

Ahmed has driven in a run in nine games this season (22.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.3%).

In 10 of 41 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 21 .327 AVG .136 .393 OBP .149 .455 SLG .227 5 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 6 8/6 K/BB 21/1 3 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings