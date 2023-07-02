Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on July 2 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Angels.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .269 with 18 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- In 69.4% of his games this season (50 of 72), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 72), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30 games this year (41.7%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (36.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.277
|AVG
|.261
|.333
|OBP
|.304
|.539
|SLG
|.435
|21
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|22
|28/11
|K/BB
|23/7
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.21).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 91 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 3.77 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
