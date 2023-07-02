On Sunday, Kyle Lewis (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Kyle Lewis At The Plate

Lewis has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .190.

Lewis has a hit in four of seven games played this year (57.1%), but no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Lewis has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 .200 AVG .188 .200 OBP .278 .200 SLG .438 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 2/0 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

