Kyle Lewis Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Angels - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:27 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Sunday, Kyle Lewis (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .190.
- Lewis has a hit in four of seven games played this year (57.1%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of seven games, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Lewis has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|.200
|AVG
|.188
|.200
|OBP
|.278
|.200
|SLG
|.438
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/0
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.21 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 15th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty tossed seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
